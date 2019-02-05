Northam’s medical school to hold press conference on yearbook photos

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - Eastern Virginia Medical School is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss an investigation into photos in the student year book.
A racist photo of Gov. Ralph Northam emerged last week that was in a EVMS yearbook from 1984 with someone in black face and another person in a KKK robe.
On Friday, Northam, a Democrat, had admitted to wearing a racist costume in that photo.
“I have spent the past year as your governor fighting for a Virginia that works better for all people. I am committed to continuing that fight through the remainder of my term,” Northam said a statement. "That photo and the racist and offensive attitudes it represents does not reflect that person I am today or the way I have conducted myself as a soldier, a doctor and a public servant. I’m deeply sorry.”
Then on Saturday, Northam said he wasn’t the person in the photo and called a press conference to address the issue.
He said that Friday was the first time he saw the yearbook photo.
“It hit me like a ton of bricks. Was totally caught off guard when I saw the picture,” Northam said Saturday.
EVMS President Dr. Richard Homan apologized for the photo on Northam’s page.
Yearbooks were banned at the school in 2013 after other questionable photos, according to the Washington Post.
The photos included students dressed in Confederate uniforms and standing in front of a Confederate battle flag.
