News to know for Feb. 5: Trooper killed in shooting; Fairfax says statements are false; big warm-up

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of Trooper Lucas B. Dowell, who died after a shooting near Farmville late Monday. The suspect in the incident is also dead.
“We are humbled by Lucas’ selfless sacrifice and grateful for his dedicated service to the Commonwealth. He will forever be remembered by his State Police Family for his great strength of character, tenacity, valor, loyalty and sense of humor," said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent.
Another controversy erupted at the state capitol Monday, after sexual assault allegations surfaced against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax- which he vehemently denies.
This comes as Fairfax could become governor in the event Gov. Ralph Northam resigns, following the release of a racist photo that appeared on his 1984 yearbook page.
“I was 25 years old, unmarried, a campaign staffer, at the time," said Fairfax. "We hit it off. She was very interested in me and so at one point, we ended up going to my hotel room... She was very much into consensual encounter…”
Eastern Virginia Medical School is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss an investigation into photos in the student year book.
A racist photo of Gov. Ralph Northam emerged last week that was in a EVMS yearbook from 1984 with someone in black face and another person in a KKK robe.
Break out the short sleeves and shorts!
Temperatures should hit the low 70s on Tuesday, with the warm weather expected to continue for much of the week.
Speaking of weather ... it’s National Weatherperson’s Day!!!
ALDI is hosting a job fair on Tuesday on Glenside Drive.
Henrico Public Schools is also holding a job fair this week. They’re looking for a wide variety of positions, including substitute teachers.
Did you see that Bud Light commercial during the Super Bowl where the company emphasized that they don’t use corn syrup?
Well, it turns out that the Corn Grower’s Association isn’t very happy with that ad, and many other farmers are tweeting photos of themselves pouring Bud Light down the drain.
The White House says President Donald Trump will call for optimism and unity in his State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks.
“The spirit of the American people can set the course of world history." - President Truman during his State of the Union in 1947.
