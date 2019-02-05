Mother charged after infant tests positive for meth

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A Rock Hill mother was arrested after “multiple narcotics” were found in her four-moth-old daughter’s system.
According to a police report, someone made an anonymous complaint to social services on Jan. 4 that 24-year-old Ashley Branham exposed her baby to methamphetamine.
Days later, SCDSS took the baby in custody for drug testing. The results showed amphetamines and opiates in the baby’s system, according to the police report. DSS workers described the baby as being “inconsolable and screaming abnormally.”
Branham tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to the report. The child’s father was also tested but drugs were not found in his system.
Branham was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
