Garfield Heights man who led Avon Police to suspected murderer speaks out

AVON, OH (WOIO) - On Saturday night, a 9-1-1 call was made by a Garfield Heights man.
Brian Hall is that man, and he stumbled across something major.
He and his buddy, Rick Fazi, saw another man, Robert Raff, outside the Cabela’s in Avon.
Not knowing Raff was wanted for murder, they offered to help the 53-year-old.
Hall said the entire conversation was bizarre, “I asked him what was wrong with his car. He real abruptly said, ‘No man, I got it.’”
But that did not sit well with Hall: “I told Rick something is wrong with this dude. He ain’t acting right.”
Raff took off driving on three tires and a rim, no lights and no plates, but the men followed him.
“He made a left, I made a left and he was going kinda fast with this car,” said Fazi.
Hall called police as they continued to follow Raff.
The two watched from afar as police arrived on the scene.
They hadn’t seen the video where Raff confessed killing his parents. They didn’t know police in Chesterfield, Va. were looking for him.
They had no idea why he was dressed in survivalist gear.
Raff is being held in the Lorain County Jail awaiting extradition.
