Forecast: Four more days of spring-like warmth

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - High temperatures from Tuesday through Friday will reach the 60s and 70s with well-above average warmth for February in Virginia.
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s (Record is 76 in 2008)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and breezy with scattered morning rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. Record high is 74 (2017) which could be broken. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers possible with a cold front. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. Turning colder late. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
First Alert: colder temperatures returning this weekend.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Late day and night wintry mix possible. Lows in the 30s, highs low to mid 40s. (Late precipitation. chance 20-30%)
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain chance: 40%)
