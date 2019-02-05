ALDI hosting hiring event for Richmond-area stores

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - ALDI is hosting its second job fair in the past month on Tuesday.
This event will is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Hampton Inn and Suites Richmond-Glenside on Glenside Drive.
ALDI is looking for full-time store associates.
Store associates start at $12.35 per hour, with the potential to go up to $12.70 per hour after six months of employment.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday-Sunday and have the ability to lift 45 pounds.
