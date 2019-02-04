17-year-old dies in crash after striking tree

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - A 17-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Louisa County.
Virginia State Police said Mark J. Vezina, 17, of Gretna, was driving a 1995 Ford Mustang northbound on Route 615 when the vehicle veered left across the road and struck a tree.
Neither Vezina nor a male passenger, also 17, were wearing seat belts and both were transported to the hospital by helicopter.
Vezina was pronounced dead at the hospital. The current condition of the passenger is not known.
VSP said speed is considered a factor in the crash.
