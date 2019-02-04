What NOT to buy at warehouse stores

(WWBT/WXIX) - Warehouse stores are often the way to go when it comes to grocery shopping, but not everything is the best deal.
For example, most condiments only have a shelf life of six months to a year, so you may not get through that gallon jar of mayo before it goes bad.
Be wary of buying huge jugs of olive oil there, too, as olive oil has a shelf life of six months.
Spices also go bad after a year or so, so if you’re cooking for a small family, think twice about big containers of those.
Books and movies may also not be a great deal at a warehouse club. Odds are you can find better prices from an online retailer like Amazon, or even read or watch them for free at your local library.
If you’re looking to save on diapers, don’t assume they’re cheaper at a warehouse club.
You can use coupons and compare prices at big-box retailers, as well as checking out Amazon’s “Family” program, which gives you discounts for buying diapers, baby food and more in bulk.
