Sound off: Richmond radio listeners weigh in on Northam controversy

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Since the news broke on Friday night of Governor Ralph Northam’s photo scandal, there’s been a whirlwind of strong opinions about whether the governor should stay or resign. People are not only chiming in on social media, they’re taking to the airwaves.
Inside the WRVA studios, radio host John Reid has heard it all as callers share their thoughts.
"I don’t think the man should resign…I mean, there’s no proof he’s on there,” said one caller.
There’s been a range of emotions: sadness, frustration, and confusion.
“I don’t care about the black face. That’s not what I’m upset about. He was standing next to a dude, not with an off-the-rack, store-bought, somebody made this. That was a KKK outfit,” said another caller.
“This is really getting awful, why would anyone want to be a politician these days?” said a caller.
Reid says among the emotions is anger caused by the Governor’s change in statement. On Friday, the governor released a statement that reads in part “I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.”
Then on Saturday, the Governor said “I believe then, and now, that I am not either of the people in the photo.”
"The only anger I heard was after the governor’s press conference Saturday from people saying 'I felt bad for you Friday, and now, you’ve changed your position to do a 180,’” said Reid.
Many are left wondering should the governor stay or should he go?
