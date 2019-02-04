Protesters continue to call on Gov. Northam to resign

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dozens of protesters gather outside the Governor’s Mansion on Monday morning calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after racist photos emerged on his yearbook page from medical college.
The protests came the day after Northam called an “urgent meeting” with his staff members.
On Friday, Northam, a Democrat, had admitted to wearing a racist costume in a photo showing someone in blackface and another person in a KKK robe in a 1984 yearbook photo.
“I have spent the past year as your governor fighting for a Virginia that works better for all people. I am committed to continuing that fight through the remainder of my term,” Northam said a statement. "That photo and the racist and offensive attitudes it represents does not reflect that person I am today or the way I have conducted myself as a soldier, a doctor and a public servant. I’m deeply sorry.”
Then on Saturday, Northam said he wasn’t the person in the photo and called a press conference to address the issue.
He said that Friday was the first time he saw the yearbook that includes someone in blackface and a KKK robe.
“It hit me like a ton of bricks. Was totally caught off guard when I saw the picture,” Northam said Saturday.
There have been numerous calls for Northam to resign, ranging from former Virginia governors to the Virginia Democratic Party to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
Virginia Democrats posted to social media Saturday that “we made the decision to let Governor Northam do the correct thing and resign this morning - we have gotten word he will not do so.”
If Northam were to eventually resign, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax would become governor.
In Virginia, governors are limited to one term in office, but Fairfax would be eligible to run for governor in 2021 since he was not originally elected to that position.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.