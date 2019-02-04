Prince George school bus with students on board involved in crash

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - A Prince George County school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon.
According to school officials, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 301 and Route 156.
There were students on board but it is unknown as to how many were on the bus, officials say.
EMS did respond, but the school says initial reports indicate that there are no injuries.
No other information was immediately available. NBC12 is working to learn more.
