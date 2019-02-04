Political analyst on Northam: ‘He doesn’t have a path forward’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One local political analyst says Governor Ralph Northam’s legitimacy took a major hit after the discovery of the controversial photo, and his comments during yesterday’s press conference didn’t help his case.
“He doesn’t have a path forward," said Dierdre Condit, political analyst and political science chair at VCU.
She believes that Northam’s political journey is stunted now with his lack of support, adding “He wants to lead the state of Virginia, but you can’t lead when people won’t follow.”
Condit says that the governor got a second chance to apologize and explain himself more with Saturday’s press conference, but instead dug himself into a deeper hole.
“He still did not seem to be able to grasp the enormity and overwhelming response that the yearbook picture and then his discussion about him having engaged in a blackface act as a young man in a dance contest around Michael Jackson," she said.
She said that historically, people in power tend not to want to give it up – citing cases like Richard Nixon during the Watergate Scandal, who eventually resigned over the mounting possibility of impeachment.
But she says for the greater good of the Commonwealth, the most ideal next step would be for the governor to step down.
“If he steps back, it allows him to show his leadership. And it’s not the power of the governorship, it’s not about him. It’s about what the governor’s seat can do to make life better for the people of Virginia," she said.
Condit believes that if Governor Northam does end up changing his mind about stepping down – for his own benefit, the sooner the better.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.