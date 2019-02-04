Police searching for missing 23-year-old

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Fredericksburg Police are asking for the public’s to help finding a missing 23-year-old man.
Jacob Butterfield was last seen Jan. 25, hanging out with friends in downtown Fredericksburg.
He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a blue t-shirt underneath, a gray beanie hat and possibly khaki pants. He is described to be a white male, 5-foot-5, weighing 155 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 373-3122.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.