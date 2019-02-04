News to know for Feb. 4: Northam controversy; a big warm-up; halftime disappointment

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a whirlwind weekend surrounding the racist photo on Ralph Northam’s yearbook page, his former roommate says the governor was dressed up “in a three-piece suit.”
“I was truly stunned. One, I didn’t recognize that picture, I didn’t know anyone in it and didn’t know where or when it was taken,” said Rob Marsh, the co-chairman of the social committee that sponsored the Halloween party.
On Sunday night, Northam met with members of his Cabinet for an “urgent meeting,” but did not include Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
Calls for Northam’s resignation have come both from state and national leaders, and from within his own party.
A man accused of killing his parents in Chesterfield was arrested in Ohio this weekend.
Police say Robert James Ralph, 53, who also goes by “Robert Raff," was arrested after his parents were found dead in their Castle Hollow Road.
Ralph remains in custody in Ohio. He is awaiting extradition proceedings.
Winter has left Virginia, for now.
Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-60s and much warmer air is on the way. Could we see a record?
This past NFL season saw all kind of records for offenses, but Sunday night’s Super Bowl turned into a defensive battle.
No Super Bowl had gone into the fourth quarter without a touchdown. This one did, tied 3-3, before the Patriots finally broke through.
At 66, Bill Belichick became the oldest winning Super Bowl coach.
But Monday’s water cooler conversations may be more about the commercials than the game: PETA’s not happy with Big Boi’s fur coat and the Spongebob Squarepants' appearance was disappointing for many.
After the game though? We got another look at “Toy Story 4”!
The next phase of a traffic signal re-timing project in Richmond starts Monday. More than 140 traffic signals are part this round of the project, which began last year.
The re-timing initiative is a part of an ongoing effort to increase pedestrian safety and it aligns with the city’s “Vision Zero” to reduce crashes that cause serious injury or death. The on-going effort is focused on deploying low-cost, systemic pedestrian safety improvements at signalized intersections through 2020.
After a delay due the government shutdown, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union on Tuesday night.
When the speech was postponed, after exploring alternative venues, Trump acknowledged that “no venue can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber.”
