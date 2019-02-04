Marshals: Woman wanted in ‘brutal’ murder of boyfriend in Michigan could be anywhere

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The U.S. Marshals are issuing a nationwide search for a woman who is wanted in the 2018 murder of her boyfriend in Michigan.
Marshals say Tamera Renee Williams, 39, has a felony warrant for first-degree murder, disinterring a dead body, and tampering with evidence in the Sept. 29, 2018 murder of her boyfriend, David Carter, 39, in Melvindale, MI.
The warrant for Williams' arrest was issued on Dec. 20, 2018. U.S. Marshals believe Williams fled the state in mid-October 2018 and has not been seen or heard from since she was identified as a person of interest.
Williams has worked in the medical field and as a travel agent. She is known to be a world traveler and has ties throughout the U.S.
“No matter where a fugitive may try to flee or hide, we will pursue them, find them and bring them to justice,” said acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Mark Jankowski.
Williams also has close involvement with the Order of the Eastern Star, a Masonic group for both men and women.
She should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the US Marshals 24-hour tip line 313-234-5600 or via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.
