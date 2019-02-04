Man wanted for leading authorities on chase, hitting deputy vehicle

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who led them on a high-speed chase and hit a deputy’s vehicle during the pursuit.
A deputy saw a vehicle speeding along Kings Highway on Sunday night just after 11 p.m. The deputy pulled the driver over, who informed the deputy that he did not have his license and reluctantly handed over his registration.
After returning to the cruiser and running the vehicle’s tags, they returned to a different vehicle. The suspect then drove off at a high rate of speed along Kings Highway.
The suspect changed lanes several times and hit an orange construction barrel in a work zone. At the intersection of Blue and Gray Parkway, the driver ran a red light. He then ran another red light at Butler Road and Chatham Heights Road before going over the double-yellow lines to pass a car.
The driver turned onto Colonial Avenue, then Forbes Street. When attempting to turn onto Route 1, the suspect went through a stop sign and rear-ended a vehicle.
The deputy then got out and commanded the driver to get out of the vehicle after he got it stuck on the median. However, he was able to get out and continue along Route 1. The deputy then followed the suspect onto Interstate 95 north, where the driver passed several vehicles on the shoulders of the road.
Deputies then saw the suspect exit onto the Garrisonville Road ramp and spin around to face a deputy vehicle. The suspect then hit the front of the deputy’s vehicle before turning onto Route 1 northbound, then left onto I-95 north.
Virginia State Police took over the chase at the Prince William County line, but the chase was ended after losing sight of the driver.
Deputies confirmed that the identity of the driver matched the DMV photo of the registered owner of the vehicle. Deputies said the suspect is Britney Bates, 34, of King George.
Warrants for Bates have been obtained for felony eluding, felony hit and run, felony destruction of property, reckless driving, driving revoked, identity theft, providing false identity to law enforcement and several traffic violations.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.
