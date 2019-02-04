Man tries to rob Bojangles, leaves with nothing

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 4, 2019 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 4:44 PM

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - A man who attempted to rob a Bojangles fled without taking anything.

Hopewell police responded to a silent alarm at the Bojangles on Oaklawn Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Feb. 2

A man entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and handed an employee a note demanding money. The employee ran to the back of the business and the suspect fled the restaurant before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and graying facial hair, 40 to 50 years old 5-foot-7 to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black knit hat, oversized white sunglasses, full-length puffy black jacket with a white scarf, black pants and dark sneakers with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell police at (804) 541-2284.

