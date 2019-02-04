Man says Northam dressed as an attorney at Halloween party: ‘He was dressed in a three-piece suit’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - “I’m proud to have been his roommate,” said Rob Marsh, the man who says he was Governor Ralph Northam’s medical school roommate.
Marsh, the co-chairman of the social committee that sponsored the Halloween party, is speaking out for the first time on the controversial racist images that have many calling for Northam’s resignation.
“I was truly stunned. One, I didn’t recognize that picture, I didn’t know anyone in it and didn’t know where or when it was taken,” said Marsh.
Marsh says he first found out about the photo on Friday - with everyone else in the country.
“I was at the Halloween party the governor went to and I know what he was wearing exactly,” Marsh explained.
Marsh said Northam’s costume was supposed to be that of an attorney.
“Ralph comes out and I remember he was dressed in a three-piece suit and he had a briefcase,” Marsh confirmed.
He says he truly believes it is not Northam in the photo.
“No, I don’t think it’s him. I don’t think it looks like him. Ralph is thinner than the people in the picture,” he said.
After over 30 years, the two still keep in contact.
Marsh says he talked to Gov. Northam on Saturday. In fact, he said that Northam did not recall the picture in the yearbook.
“He’s doing good. I think he was a little stunned. He’s a little bit hurt,” said Marsh.
Marsh gave his opinion on whether the governor would be able to bounce back politically.
“I think it’s going to be tough for him. I think as a person he can. He is a tough person,” said Marsh. “I know Ralph will do what he thinks is the best thing for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Marsh explained that the photo was “out of character” for Northam.
“I think it has really hurt him because I’ve never noticed him to be prejudice before,” said Marsh.
