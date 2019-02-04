Lt. Gov. Fairfax slams ‘defamatory and false’ sexual assault allegation

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax issued a statement early Monday after an online article hinted at sexual assault allegations against him in 2004.
The site “Big League Politics” shared a private post from a woman who said an office holder who assaulted her at the the Democratic National Convention was about to get “a very big promotion.” She says her attacker won a statewide office in 2017.
On Monday morning, Fairfax released a tweet that said “the person reported to be making this false allegation first approached the Washington Post ... after being presented with facts consistent with the Lt. Governor’s denial of the allegation, the absence of any evidence corroborating the allegation, and significant red flags and inconsistencies with the allegation, the Post made the considered decision to not publish the story.”
Fairfax says he will take legal action at anyone “attempting to spread this defamatory and false allegation.”
The statement from Fairfax comes amid calls for Gov. Ralph Northam’s resignation after a racist photo emerged on his yearbook page from the 1980s.
Northam held an “urgent meeting” Sunday night with several members of his cabinet, but has said he’s not stepping down.
