Hit-and-run driver removes bumper, flees after hitting school bus

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - A Prince George County school bus was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon.
According to school officials, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 301 and Route 156 around 3:22 p.m.
Police said that a black Acura Integra, with black primer paint, hit the front bumper of the school bus.
Right after the crash, the driver of the vehicle pulled off to the side of the road and took off the rear bumper, which was hanging off the vehicle. The driver also removed the license plate from the bumper before leaving the scene.
The driver of the Acura is described as a white female.
There were 25 students on the school bus and none of them were injured.
Both vehicles had minor damage.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
