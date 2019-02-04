Henrico Public Schools holding 2 job fairs

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will be holding two jobs fairs seeking to fill various positions.
The first fair will be Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Eastern Henrico Government Center along Nine Mile Road. This event will be for substitute positions, including substitute teachers, instructional assistants, clerical workers, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. Candidates are asked to bring two signed reference letters and other supporting documents.
The second job fair will be Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Libbie Mill Library. This fair is for full-time and part-time bus drivers, school nutrition workers, temporary instructional assistants and the school’s Department of Construction and Maintenance.
Qualified driving candidates without driving experience will be paid as they train.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online prior to the event.
For more information, call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.