Girl Scout finds her inner Cardi B to make that ‘Money’

(WAFB) - A Girl Scout from Los Angles channeled her inner Cardi B to sell some Girl Scout Cookies for Troop 3246 in San Fernando Valley.
Cardi B, meet Kiki P, Kiki Paschall to be exact. The girl and her mother remixed Cardi B’s ‘Money’ to help sell Girl Scout Cookies. Paschall’s mom posted the video a few days ago and the Girl Scouts official Twitter page posted the video again.
The video gathered more than 40,000 likes on Twitter. Those likes have translated into sales. Kiki has sold more than 1,000 boxes, as of Monday morning.
Kiki and her troop are hoping to raise enough money to help the homeless and take an end of the year trip to the National Museum of African American History in D.C.
