Forecast: Spring preview as temperatures soar

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Get ready for a spring preview with temperatures soaring high above average this week. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and 70s
MONDAY: Morning clouds, then Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Lows in the mid 40s highs in the low 70s (Record is 76 in 2008)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers possible with advancing front and warm until the front passes Friday night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert: colder temperatures returning this weekend.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
