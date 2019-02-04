The do’s and don’ts when sending roses to your significant other

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - For a lot of people, sending roses can bring on a lot of pressure and confusion.
With so many arrangements, colors, and options to choose from, it can be really hard to decode which bouquet your significant other will like.
I’m going to let you in on a secret, do not send your significant other yellow roses. Why you ask, because yellow roses means friendship and that means your more than likely to sleep on the couch that night.
Here’s the thing, flowers have different meanings depending on their color. So, before you give one to your special someone, make sure that you the colors of flowers and their meaning.
To simplify the process, here’s the cheat sheet to buying rose:
- Red roses are the universal language of love. It states “I love you” if given to your significant other. It also speaks of desire and passion.
- White roses declare your love for the person of your dreams. So if you think they’re the one then white roses it is.
- Yellow roses are associated with friendship.
- Red & White roses given together, demonstrate unity and togetherness. They are the perfect combination if you like to show interest in long-term relationships.
- Pink roses are the sign of happiness and elegance. You can give it to anyone who makes you happy.
- Blue roses aren’t exactly natural, they symbolize mystery and intrigue. A perfect option for a secret admirer, no?
- Purple roses symbolize love at first sight.
- Orange roses can symbolize your passionate romance and share your excitement of the relationship with your loved one.
