Boy, 4, accidentally shoots pregnant mom in face after finding gun under mattress

SKYWAY, WA (KOMO/CNN) - Investigators are considering charges against a pregnant woman’s boyfriend after she was accidentally shot in the face by her 4-year-old son.
Sabrina, 27, whose last name has not been identified, is recovering after the Saturday night shooting. At 8 months pregnant, she was transferred to a birthing hospital when her condition improved.
"She's blessed to have her life today,” said Sabrina’s cousin, identified only as K.C. “She’s going to pull through. Everything is going to be fine.”
Although relatives say the incident was a terrible accident, the sheriff’s office is set to interview Sabrina and her boyfriend Monday to see if any charges will be filed.
Deputies say the 27-year-old mother was lying in bed and watching TV with her boyfriend Saturday when her 4-year-old son reached between the mattress and box spring, where he found a loaded gun.
Somehow the gun went off, according to authorities. Sabrina was shot in the face, receiving life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the boyfriend had borrowed the gun from his brother in the past month, due to recent crime in the area of the family’s home. It had never been secured in the apartment where two children live.
"This is something he brought for his own protection, for his family’s protection, and he mistakenly forgot to put it away,” K.C. said. “I wouldn’t have expected it to be somewhere where he [the 4-year-old] could have gotten a hold of it.”
Family says the boyfriend is grappling with a lot of emotions following the incident.
"It was a sad situation for that to happen. I just wish that they would have secured the gun someplace else. The little kid probably thought it was a little toy or something,” neighbor Greg Morgan said.
Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened before possibly charging the victim’s boyfriend.
"At the end of the day, I can understand the laws and the circumstances, but at the same time, it was an accident,” K.C. said.
Authorities urge other gun owners to learn from what happened and secure their weapons.
“Lock up your guns, especially in your house. You can buy a trigger lock. That's pretty easy to put on a gun. You can put it in a safe,” said Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office.
On July 1, a new Washington state gun law will go into effect that requires safe gun storage, or gun owners could face a felony.
