Body of missing 23-year-old found in Rappahannock River

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a missing 23-year-old was found in the Rappahannock River.
Deputies were called Thursday just before 11 p.m. for the report of a body found in the Rappahannock River.
Authorities said two fishermen found what appeared to be a body floating in the river near Little Falls boat ramp.
The body was recovered from the river and later identified as Jacob David Butterfield, 23, who was last seen in Fredericksburg on Jan. 25.
The cause of death has not been determined.
Deputies continue to investigate.
