All she wanted was a Saints Super Bowl party, instead she got this t-shirt

By Erin Lowrey | February 4, 2019 at 8:30 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 1:10 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -This might be worse than getting socks for Christmas.

Cambree Culotta turned four on Sunday, and according to her mother Brittany, she only had one wish.

Cambree wanted a Saints Super Bowl party.

Well, everyone knows the no-call meant no Super Bowl.

Brittany decided instead to make her daughter a t-shirt that would show her disappointment.

Cambree Culotta wanted a Saints Super Bowl party but instead got this t-shirt. (Brittany Culotta.)

According to Brittany, they still threw a Black and Gold party and had a great day, but she couldn’t resist the opportunity.

