Alan Jackson announces Virginia stop on 2019 tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Alan Jackson will be performing the Berglund Center in Roanoke for his 2019 tour.
Newcomer William Michael Morgan will be Jackson's special guest.
The concert is Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $39.99 to $129.99. They go on sale Friday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. They will be available at the Berglund Center Box Office, HomeTownBankTix.com or by phone at 1-877-482-8496.
An exclusive venue Cuber Club pre-sale will be available Thursday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
