‘They’re insensitive’: NAACP member on Northam’s use of blackface in TX costume

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Local members of the NAACP are reacting to Governor Ralph Northam’s admittance of wearing blackface as part of a costume at a dance competition in 1984 in Texas.
During Saturday’s statement to the media, Northam said he “darkened his skin” with shoe polish while dressed as Michael Jackson.
Photos of people wearing blackface are still common these days and tend to go viral as people voice outrage. Following Northam’s comments, one NAACP member said we shouldn’t have to tell people how disrespectful blackface is in 2019.
“They're insensitive,” said Tracey Hardney-Scott, of the Richmond NAACP branch, when asked why people aren’t getting it. “They're insensitive. Again, because we don't talk about race. Because when I tell you that you offend me, you want to come back at me with an excuse instead of being quiet and listening to me. You have no right to tell me if I'm offended."
Hardney-Scott said she was on the fence about the situation with Northam Friday night, but said his admittance to wearing blackface as part of a Michael Jackson costumer in 1984 at a San Antonio dance competition took her “over the top."
"I had the shoes, I had a glove, and I used just a little bit of shoe polish to put on my cheeks," Northam said Saturday.
At his 25 years of age then, Northam said he didn't find that outfit unacceptable.
It wasn't until a few years ago speaking with his friend and William & Mary graduate, Seth Opoku-Yeboah, that he realized how insensitive it was.
“I said I assume you probably would think that’s offensive and he said I would,” Northam recalled.
NBC12 went to an address listed for the former campaign assistant in order to talk to him about Northam’s comments. He didn’t answer the door.
“I think that they don’t realize the hurt and the pain of what it does,” Hardney-Scott said. “Yeah, they do it all in good fun, but they don’t realize these were things they did to mock us as a people. To hurt us as a people.”
“I take responsibility for the issue in San Antonio," Northam said. Hardney-Scott believes conversations need to happen about racial issues in our state and the country.
She also feels Northam telling people about the Michael Jackson costume was done on purpose.
“Just in case there’s another picture that surfaces I’ve already told you about it since the argument bit was why didn’t you tell us about this before,” Hardney-Scott said.
The Richmond NAACP branch has called for Northam’s resignation along with a slew of other political leaders. Northam has stated he’s committed to seeing out his term.
