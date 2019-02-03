Richmond Goalkeeping Academy host goalkeeping clinic to raise money for autistic athletes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Starting Feb. 2nd, the Richmond Goalkeeping Academy is hosting a two day goalkeeping clinic that will be conducted by Samantha Leshnak, a former top 10 college goalkeeper who played at UNC Chapel Hill.
The clinic will consist of several drills where the athletes learn professional goal keeping skills along with what it takes to make it professionally.
In addition, there will be a meet and greet and autograph session at Cool Spring Baptist Church from 3p.m. to 5p.m. Sunday.
Leshnak will also provide a private coaching clinic for one autistic child in need.
Tickets for the meet and greet cost $10, and all of the proceeds from Sunday’s event will be going to the non-profit Challenger Sports.
