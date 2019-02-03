Protesters gather outside Governor Northam’s mansion

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dozens gathered at the state capitol to call for Governor Ralph Northam’s resignation.
This comes after the revelation of a controversial photo tied to the governor, which depicts one man in black face and another wearing traditional Ku Klux Klan garb.
“I think he has to take action on this and step down so we can move forward," Protester Adam Smith told us.
Signs like ‘Northam Resign,' ‘Virginia Forward' and others of similar sentiments crowded the square outside the governor’s mansion.
Francesca Leigh-Davis, another protester and founder of RVADirt.com, said, “Myself, as a black person, was ashamed and embarrassed that I gave my vote to this man.”
A sense of betrayal fueled many of the people who braved the cold to voice their outrage with the governor.
But it wasn’t all peaceful this morning, as Capitol Police say at least two men were arrested for protesting on capital grounds without a permit.
Governor Northam addressed the photo and apologized for it on Friday, but later backtracked by announcing that it wasn’t him in the picture – leading only to more confusion.
“If that isn’t him in it, why did he apologize?" Protester Aaron Tabb asked.
On Saturday, Northam held a press conference to say that he wasn’t in the photo – and that he will not be stepping down.
But locals we spoke to were split on that decision.
“That just goes to show you who’s really running our country. How they feel about minorities, African-Americans," one man told us, while another man was more forgiving towards Northam.
"The past is the past, everyone makes mistakes, as long as he’s willing to admit he made mistakes and is looking to move forward, I don’t see a reason why he should resign.”
Capitol Police say that apart from the two arrests, there were no other incident with protesters today.
