Police identify man killed after being struck on Brook Road

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A man was pronounced dead Saturday after being hit by a car on Brook Road in Henrico County.
Police received a report of an adult male pedestrian struck by a vehicle at approximately 8:20 p.m.
The person responsible for striking the pedestrian reported the incident, and remained on the scene.
The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.
Police identified the victim as Robert Evans, Jr. 54, of Henrico.
Neither speed or intoxication are factors in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
