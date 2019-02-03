Jail: Inmate missing, last seen in Luray

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — A search is underway for a missing Middle River Regional Jail inmate, according to a release.
Donald Franklin Estes Jr did not return on Friday afternoon from a work-release assignment in Hinton. He was serving a sentence for petit larceny.
MRRJ said Estes was last seen in the Luray area.
Estes is about 6 foot tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue hair and blue eyes. He has a peace sign tattoo on his right hand and various other tattoos on each forearm, MRRJ said.
Anybody who sees Estes is asked to call 911 or Middle River Regional Jail at 540-245-5420 if his whereabouts are known.