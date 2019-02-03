Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - While it’s been cold this past week, the good news is that it is going to warm up! We’re expected to see temperatures in the 60s several days this week, and that alone brought a smile to our face so we hope it does to yours as well!
A little girl has reached a huge reading milestone and it was all before she even started school! Four-year-old Charlotte Rose Smith of Richmond County completed reading 1,000 books as part of the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Way to go, Charlotte Rose!
Lance Cooper, with SM Youth Empowerment Program, is working to raise money to take children to “Captain Marvel,” Marvel Studios’ first female-led superhero film. Last year, Cooper took almost 2,000 Richmond children to see “Black Panther,” the first superhero blockbuster with a black director and lead actor, as well as a predominantly black cast and crew.
A Dinwiddie County woman is looking to help other horse rescues in the United States and around the world with her book, “Faces of Rescue.” The book revolves around real-life horse rescues that were submitted by horse owners across the world. The money that comes from the book will go towards feeding, rescuing and taking care of horses.
VCU’s dental program helped more than 100 children smile a little brighter after their Give Kids a Smile Day event, which provides free dental care to children without insurance. If a kid’s smile doesn’t make you smile, we don’t know what will!
A little kitten is safe and sound thanks to Chesterfield Police Recruiter Durbin! The little kitten was rescued along Route 288 and we’re glad she was there to help!
The community and Chick-fil-A came together to help raise money for a 2-year-old battling lymphoblastic leukemia. The money will go towards helping to pay for Brynna Kate Allen’s treatment as she begins her battle. We’re all behind you Brynna!
Check out these icicles along the James River, taken by Bill Draper!
“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” – Walt Disney
Have a great week!
