Hanover Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for Senior Citizens Police Academy

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its Senior Citizens Police Academy which will take place starting in April.
The program aims to give participants an inside look at how law enforcement works and give seniors a better understanding of what members of the Hanover Sheriff’s Office do on a daily basis. The academy also helps seniors in the community and deputies build better relationships.
The academy will be held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon Apr. 6 through June 18, at the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vaughan-Bradley Building.
There is no cost, but class size will be limited to the first 30 seniors who register. Applicants must be 55 years or older, and residents, business owners or county employees. Applicants must also submit to a background check.
The application deadline is Mar. 15.
For more information on how to apply, click here.
