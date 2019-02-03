Early morning officer-involved shooting on I-81 under investigation

PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ7) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that troopers say happened early Sunday morning along Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.
Officials said it started as a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Pulaski when “Be On the Lookout” was issued for the driver of a GMC Sierra pick-up truck.
A short time later, the driver of that truck called 911, and notified the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office of his location, which was I-81 at mm 104, just inside the Pulaski County line.
When authorities arrived, the driver exited the vehicle with a gun. Troopers say they tried to negotiate with the man to put the weapon down, but he instead fired the weapon off, and then pointed it at the officers, who fired back at the man.
The male suspect was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he’s being treated for serious injuries.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating.
