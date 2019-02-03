Chesterfield police obtain warrants for man accused of killing parents

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have obtained warrants for the man accused of killing his parents in the 1000 block of Castle Hollow Road.
Police responded to the residence at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male subject. The male was identified as Jan Ralph.
The female resident was not found and was considered missing. The female, 79-year-old Victoria Sophia Ralph, was later located by police deceased inside the residence.
She was found after police obtained a search warrant.
Police began searching for the Ralph’s son, Robert James Ralph, 53, who also goes by ‘Robert Raff.'
On Saturday, police officers in Avon, OH took Robert James Ralph into custody after a resident reported suspicious activity.
Chesterfield police have obtained the following warrants for Ralph: Two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Jan and Victoria Ralph.
Ralph remains in custody in Ohio. He is awaiting extradition proceedings. The warrants will be served when he returns to Virginia.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
