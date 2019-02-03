Chesterfield police investigate ‘suspicious’ death, search for missing woman

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a death in the 1000 block of Castle Hollow Road.
Police responded to the residence at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male subject.
The female resident was not found and is considered missing. The missing female has been identified as 79-year-old Victoria Sophia Ralph.
Ralph is described as a white female with dark colored hair, who is known to wear eye glasses.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
