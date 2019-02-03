Chesterfield police investigate ‘suspicious’ death, end search for missing woman

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a death in the 1000 block of Castle Hollow Road.
Police responded to the residence at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for a welfare check.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male subject.
The female resident was not found and was considered missing. Police said they are no longer searching for 79-year-old Victoria Sophia Ralph.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
