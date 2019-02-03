Big time warm-up arrives for this week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Temperatures will climb well above average for early February this week in Central Virginia.
After high temperatures in the upper 50s on Sunday and low 60s on Monday, highs on Tuesday will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.
Confidence is high in the upcoming warm spell as all weather forecast models are in good agreement on the February thaw.
Here is a look at forecast high temperatures the next 7 days:
After Friday, colder weather is expected to make a return to Central Virginia.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.