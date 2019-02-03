Big time warm-up arrives for this week

Several 60°+ days possible this upcoming week

Forecast: Spring-like temperatures this week
By Andrew Freiden, Megan Wise, and Nick Russo | January 28, 2019 at 11:09 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 6:30 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Temperatures will climb well above average for early February this week in Central Virginia.

After high temperatures in the upper 50s on Sunday and low 60s on Monday, highs on Tuesday will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

Confidence is high in the upcoming warm spell as all weather forecast models are in good agreement on the February thaw.

Here is a look at forecast high temperatures the next 7 days:

After Friday, colder weather is expected to make a return to Central Virginia.

