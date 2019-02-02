Virginia 4-year-old reads 1,000 books before Kindergarten

RICHMOND COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond County 4-year-old is the first to complete the Richmond County Public Library at Rappahannock Community College’s Warsaw campus to complete the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
Charlotte Rose Smith completed the program by logging every book read to her or that she read herself.
“The Bunny Kindergarten” was number 1,000 for Smith.
Approximately 121 children are participating in the library’s program locally.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.