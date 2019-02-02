Son sentenced to 30 years for killing dad with vehicle and ax

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A man will serve a total of 30 years in prison pleading guilty to second-degree murder and malicious wounding after killing his father with a vehicle and ax.
Frank Altimari was sentenced to 20 years for malicious wounding and 40 years for second-degree murder, with 30 of them suspended.
Officers responded a call on Black Heath Road around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2017, to find 61-year-old Nicholas S. Altimari dead in the driveway. He had been struck by a vehicle and with an ax.
Nicholas Altimari served the Eastern District of Virginia for more than a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney. Now, his 31-year-old son is behind bars, for killing him with an ax.
As police get to the bottom of this domestic dispute, more information is coming to light about the victim. According to online records, the victim was a licensed attorney for some 30 years. A man who fought to prosecute crimes, losing his own life as a victim of it.
Robert Fleming lives on Old Buckingham Road, the road that intersects the scene of the crime.
"Very seldom ever have any problems," he said.
When the news first hit, many in that neighborhood had no clue what was happening. In fact, one man says families started calling around to check on their loved ones.
"A lot of people called making sure it wasn't me but God's grace," said James Sampson.
The peaceful area he's all too familiar with transformed into a crime scene.
"Never seen anything like this. It's a shame," Sampson added.
Fleming agrees. He moved there in 1977 and while he would not have predicted this, he understands.
"No neighborhood is immune to it. There's trouble everywhere these days," he said.
The legal system was a strong force in the Altimari family. According to reports, the victim’s father was a Supreme Court Judge in New York.
