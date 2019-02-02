2 men arrested after trespassing outside of the Executive Mansion

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Division of Capitol Police arrested two people Saturday afternoon after they were found trespassing outside of the Executive Mansion.
The men were found yelling towards the building at approximately 12:30 p.m. Capitol officers identified themselves and approached the pair, informing them that a permit was required to protest inside the Capitol Square grounds.
The two men were taken into custody after refusing to leave the property.
The men have been identified as Neil E. Wolfe, 51, of the 3900 block of Fenwick Street in Richmond, and Mark A. Sfeir, 23, of the 700 block of Merrimans Lane in Winchester.
Wolfe and Sfeir were taken to the city jail and charged with one count each of trespassing.
