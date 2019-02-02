MaxPreps honors Manchester football on Tour of Champions

MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) - The 2018 Manchester football team put together an exceptional 2018 season. Friday night they got to celebrate as a group one last time.
Online publication MaxPreps visited the school to honor the Lancers during halftime of Friday’s varsity basketball game. Manchester was one of 50 schools nationwide the organization visited as part of its Tour of Champions. Tom Hall and company finished the season with a national ranking of 105, according to the publication, out of more than 17,000 teams.
The Lancers were presented with a trophy and a banner to signify their national ranking for the 2018 season.
Manchester finished the campaign with a 15-0 record and claimed the football program’s first state championship with a 49-7 win over Freedom. The Lancers outscored opponents 819-70 on the year.
