Man arrested after traffic stop ends in standoff

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - A man was arrested after a traffic stop in New Kent County turned into a standoff with deputies that lasted more than an hour.
A New Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled Richard Custalow, of Sandston, over along New Kent Highway around 7:12 p.m. on Friday and found he was wanted out of another jurisdiction.
Custalow refused to get out of the vehicle and a struggle began. Custalow then pulled out a pistol and pointed it in the direction of the deputy.
The deputy took cover as Custalow got out of the vehicle and another deputy arrived.
Custalow went in front of his truck and stopped about 30 feet away. As deputies commanded him to drop his weapon, Custalow pointed the pistol at his head.
Eastbound traffic on New Kent Highway was stopped about a half-mile west of the scene and westbound traffic was being diverted.
Deputies said the standoff lasted about an hour and 10 minutes before Custalow was taken into custody around 8:22 p.m.
No one was injured.
Custalow was then taken to Henrico Jail East for his original charge and additional ones due to the incident.
Custalow is charged with failure to appear in Henrico. He is charged in New Kent with Brandishing a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon, felonious assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, failure to obey the commands of a law enforcement officer, driving revoked and failing to yield the right of way.
He is expected to appear in court Feb. 5.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.