Local sports bar honoring Tom Brady with Super Bowl party

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond area has numerous Super Bowl watching options for football fans who want to venture out and enjoy the big game with the crowd. Many establishments will have food and drink specials as part of the celebration. One area sports bar will be going all-in on a theme for this year’s championship game.
Pop’s Bar and Grill in Richmond is hosting a Super Bowl party entitled “A Shrine to the G.O.A.T,” honoring Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady. This marks the second year that Pop’s will be going with a theme. Last year the restaurant held an Eagles' watch-party. GOAT, of course, stands for Greatest of All Time. The idea came about with the staff when Brady and the Patriots were driving down the field to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
“Love him or hate him, you’ve got to appreciate that he is probably the best, if not one of the best, to ever play,” says Pop’s owner Akiva Lessin.
Sunday’s shindig at the establishment will feature posters of Brady, New England-specific recipes on the menu and masks. An autographed Tom Brady jersey will be raffled off, and the headliner- a live goat.
“We’re actually bringing out a live goat” says Lessin, “and the goat will be in a Brady jersey and you can take pictures with the goat.”
“This is easily the most unique and the most interesting experience that I will have in a bar, with there being a goat,” adds front-of-the-house manager Alyssa Johnson. “It’ll be exciting to see the response that we get.”
Pop’s Bar and Grill staff emphasizes that this is not necessarily a pro-Patriots party and fans of any team are welcome. They are taking the opportunity to appreciate one of the greatest football players to ever take the field, while aiming to create a unique Super Bowl experience for bar-goers.
“We didn’t want to do a generic Super Bowl Party,” says Lessin. "We want to make it themed, we appreciate the game, we appreciate Tom Brady this year and we wanted to run with that idea.
Pop’s Bar and Grill will open at 11:00am on Sunday and remain open until after the Super Bowl.
