Local sports bar honoring Tom Brady with Super Bowl party

Pop’s Bar and Grill in Richmond is hosting a Super Bowl party entitled “A Shrine to the G.O.A.T,” honoring Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady. This marks the second year that Pop’s will be going with a theme. Last year the restaurant held an Eagles' watch-party. GOAT, of course, stands for Greatest of All Time. The idea came about with the staff when Brady and the Patriots were driving down the field to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.