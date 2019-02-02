Dominion Energy donates $1.6 million to charities

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dominion Energy donated $1.6 million to more than 200 non-profit organizations in 12 states.
The grants were given to charities focusing on helping to feed, house and take care of people in need.
This is the fourth year Dominion Energy has donated more than $1 million to meet critical community needs.
“Each year we look at ways to support charitable organizations that work day-in and day-out to make a positive impact in our communities,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “These grants will help provide the food, shelter and medical care needed by many for a better life.”
A list of organizations that received grants can be found, HERE.
