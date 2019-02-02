Death investigation underway after man found with gunshot wound

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on Saturday morning in the Fan neighborhood.
Richmond officers were called to the 2000 block of West Cary Street just before 7:45 a.m. for the report of a person down.
When officers arrived, they found a man in the rear parking lot of an apartment building. Police said he had an apparent gunshot wound.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Niefeld at (804) 646-3246 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.