Customers furious after longtime auto shop closes without notice

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several customers are upset after a longtime Baugh Auto Body Shop closed for business without notice.
No one was in the front of the building but keys were all over the counter.
“I found a key, it starts my car and I’m going,” one woman said.
With nobody up front, the woman said it’s her car and she wants it now. She left a note and left, not knowing if the car was fixed or not.
Riley Shaia has been with the company for more than 20 years, her mini van has been there for weeks.
“They have continued to order new parts and take money from the insurance company, and then we get the notification that no car will be fixed,” Shaia said.
On Friday, tow trucks were seen going in and out taking cars to other shops.
“They told my insurance company that if they didn’t get there tomorrow, then we are going to leave the cars up front with the keys up there. So anybody could have came by and taken my car for parts,” Shaia said.
Workers inside the business said management was on the way, but when the manager pulled up they drove away.
The company has yet to respond the company’s website has been suspended.
Customers say they feel like they were kicked to the curb.
“I just wished they hadn’t taken my business. I’m sure they knew three weeks ago that things were not looking good. There are many cars in the same situation and I just wish they would have been honest,” Shaia said.
