Community group plans protest at Governor’s Mansion

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A grassroots political organization in Richmond is calling for a protest of Gov. Ralph Northam.
RVA Dirt has planned a protest at the Governor’s Mansion Saturday following the governor’s admission that he was in a yearbook photo depicting both blackface and the KKK.
Organizers tweeted their plans for the event and said they will be there at 10 a.m. either protesting Northam or celebrating new Gov. Justin Fairfax.
Fairfax currently serves as lieutenant governor and would replace Northam should the governor decide to step down.
Northam issued a video statement Friday night saying he was committed to the rest of his term.
